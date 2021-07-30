Olympics-Archery-Soaring heart rates laid bare on TV as archers okay new tech

Clay Travis: “The Olympics are underway and no one is watching them compared to past Olympics. I think there are several issues at play here – 1. The time differential, nobody has any idea what’s Live and what’s not. 2. We have so many people who don’t feel like celebrating the Olympics because so many athletes we feel hate America so it’s hard to cheer for them – I’m looking at you US Women’s Soccer Team and US Men’s Basketball Team. In fact, a lot of people in America actually enjoy the failure of the US Women’s Soccer Team and the US Men’s Basketball Team… People are not massive fans right now of the US Men’s team for basketball, or the women’s soccer team. Many people out there – I would say the most patriotic American sports fans tend to be conservative. If you look at what their Olympic audience comes from, it tends to be a more conservative and Republican audience. They want to celebrate America and they want to root for America to have the most Gold Medals. It feels to me that this is going to be the least-watched Olympics that any of us alive today have ever experienced. It doesn’t help that Michael Phelps or Usain Bolt is there. Simone Biles is probably the biggest Olympic star and the US women have gone out in gymnastics, which is the most popular sport. All of those factors are conspiring to create the lack of fans. And the absurdity of you can compete without masks on, but you have to wear masks on the medal stage. It doesn’t make any sense at all. It seems to be completely ridiculous.” (Full Video Above)