HOME WEEK: Kirsten Joyce jumped on home remodel bandwagon after a ‘Property Brothers’ sighting

Animals Best Friends is trying to help a family place two male poodles who are brothers. These boys are strongly bonded and need to be placed in a home together. Their names are Flash and Capone. They are 9 years old, neutered, and up to date on all vaccinations and heartworm tests. They both get along well with kids and other dogs. They have not been around cats but considering their age and size, they should learn to live with cats.