Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

HOME WEEK: Kirsten Joyce jumped on home remodel bandwagon after a ‘Property Brothers’ sighting

By Rocky Nash
8newsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s “Home Week” at 8 News Now, and we are having a chat with our beloved anchors on everything from deciding whether to buy or rent, to live in Las Vegas or commute and tips on how to avoid being scammed. Today, we spoke with Kirsten...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Brothers#Bandwagon#Remodel#Sighting#Las Vegas#Property Brothers#Channel 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Home & Gardenarchitecturaldigest.com

The Property Brothers Share 5 Ways to Refresh a Bedroom Space

You’ve seen the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers, a.k.a. Drew and Jonathan Scott, transform homes and share real estate expertise on their many shows (including Brother vs. Brother, Celebrity IOU, and Buying and Selling, just to name a few). Now, they’ve upped the ante with a new series of live online video...
Los Angeles, CAGossip Cop

‘Property Brothers’ Drew And Jonathan Scott Forgo This Controversial Home Trend In Recent Renovation

Not everybody is a fan of the Property Brothers’ work on their show, but when the duo gets it right, they definitely strike creative gold. Drew and Jonathan Scott will try their best to respect their guests’ wishes no matter how fastidious they may be. A classic example of this is in the season five, episode ten First Home to Forever Home where the brothers buck some controversial design trends and make something truly unique.
TV & Videoscbslocal.com

Magic with a Property Brother – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

JONATHAN SCOTT (“PROPERTY BROTHERS”) APPEARS IN THE SEASON FINALE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who...
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

HOME WEEK: Denise Valdez shares her ‘Vintage Vegas’ home remodel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week is “Home Week” at 8 News Now, so we are discussing everything from home shopping, buying, remodeling, and tips to avoid being scammed. Today, Denise Valdez one of our beloved evening anchors shared her love for vintage Las Vegas homes and her current remodeling project. She is documenting the entire process on her Instagram page and regularly asks viewers for help on if she should “keep it or throw it out.”
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Property Brothers, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Guy Fieri to Produce OWN-Branded Shows for Discovery Plus

The news that OWN is stepping up its presence on the Discovery Plus streamer comes a day after the parent company disclosed in its second quarter earnings that it has about 18 million total direct-to-consumer subscribers across its international streaming platforms, up from 15 million at the time of its Q1 earnings disclosure in April. The total encompasses Discovery’s worldwide direct-to-consumer subscriber base, which includes Euro Sport and Discovery Plus, though the breakdown between those brands is not clear.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

OWN Teams With HGTV For Robert Hartwell Home Renovation Series From Drew & Jonathan Scott On Discovery+

Discovery+ is expanding its unscripted programming fare. Parent company Discovery today unveiled a slate of five new shows, produced by OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, ordered straight-to-series for the streaming service. They include Taking Back The House (working title) starring Robert Hartwell, from Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, co-produced by OWN and corporate cousin HGTV in its first-ever partnership. Taking Back the House will chronicle Broadway Collective founder Hartwell’s room-by-room renovation of an 1820 colonial house he recently purchased. Hartwell will executive produce alongside the Scott brothers. Taking Back the House (wt) will premiere exclusively on discovery+ in 2022. Also...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Stately Home in a Suburban Hidden Gem

If you took a poll of all of the hidden suburban gems in Pittsburgh, Ingram would be right near the top. With a population of just 3,237, and covering less than half of a square mile, it’s so far under the radar that it practically holds stealth bomber status. So...
Interior Designrealtor.com

What the Flip? This Remodeled Montecito, CA, Home Is a Boho-Modern Masterpiece

Flipping a house is a lot of work, and can yield a big profit. But not every project is guaranteed to be lucrative. So what’s the key to successfully making over a fixer-upper and selling it for a gain? Our series “What the Flip?” presents before and after photos to identify the smart construction and design decisions that ultimately helped make a house desirable to buyers.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Jackpot!: Lucky Harrah’s guest walks away with over $293k

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some people have all the luck! A Harrah’s Las Vegas guest hit the jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker Sunday, walking away with a cool $293,155. The Santa Cruz, California, resident was enjoying a nice break away from his job as a cook. He told Caesars...
Home & Gardencommunityimpact.com

Home improvement guide: Ask a home remodeler

Luis and MJ Aguilar, owners of LA Home Solutions and Remodeling in Spring, offer several tips to make sure homeowners are prepared for hurricane season. What can homeowners do to minimize hurricane damage?. Before the season gets busy, you want to make sure you have enough plywood on hand in...
TV SeriesDiscovery

‘CELEBRITY IOU’ DELIVERS A STANDOUT SOPHOMORE SEASON PERFORMANCE ON HGTV

New York [Aug. 2, 2021] The sophomore season of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, which stars real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help celebrities with life-changing home renovations for people who’ve made a lasting impact on their lives, averaged a .77 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .99 L3 rating among W25-54–an 80 percent and 82 percent increase over the prior six weeks. The series, which aired in the Monday 9-10 p.m. timeslot, also garnered a .84 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 71 percent lift over the previous six weeks, and a 1.08 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, up 80 percent over the last six weeks. In addition, the season averaged a .97 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.93 L3 household rating, a respective 91 percent and 88 percent increase over the prior six weeks.
GamblingMinneapolis Star Tribune

Las Vegas' newest casino is big, red and cashless

Resorts World Las Vegas, the biggest new-build casino on the Strip in more than a decade, opened late last month. It's very red, was several years in the making and covers about 88 acres. The casino is promoting its "completely seamless cashless wagering experience." The gaming floor covers 117,000 square feet. Retail offerings include a pop-up shop called Kardashian Kloset with items "hand selected by the family." Hilton is managing the hotel rooms — all 3,500 of them. Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all perform eventually at the 5,000-seat Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens in November.
PetsBlue Springs Examiner

Animals Best Friends: Brother poodles in need of a new home

Animals Best Friends is trying to help a family place two male poodles who are brothers. These boys are strongly bonded and need to be placed in a home together. Their names are Flash and Capone. They are 9 years old, neutered, and up to date on all vaccinations and heartworm tests. They both get along well with kids and other dogs. They have not been around cats but considering their age and size, they should learn to live with cats.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Man hits $627,000 jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | 1:47 p.m. A man at a downtown Las Vegas casino turned a $3.75 bet into more than $600,000 on Sunday. The gambler, whose name was withheld, hit a $627,000 jackpot while playing a Buffalo Grand slot machine at The D Las Vegas. The win marked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy