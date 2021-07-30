HOME WEEK: Kirsten Joyce jumped on home remodel bandwagon after a ‘Property Brothers’ sighting

New York [Aug. 2, 2021] The sophomore season of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, which stars real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help celebrities with life-changing home renovations for people who’ve made a lasting impact on their lives, averaged a .77 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .99 L3 rating among W25-54–an 80 percent and 82 percent increase over the prior six weeks. The series, which aired in the Monday 9-10 p.m. timeslot, also garnered a .84 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 71 percent lift over the previous six weeks, and a 1.08 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, up 80 percent over the last six weeks. In addition, the season averaged a .97 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.93 L3 household rating, a respective 91 percent and 88 percent increase over the prior six weeks.
