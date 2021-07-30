Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire

By MIKE CATALINI Associated Press
Courier News
 5 days ago

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time, part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation's summer surge in infections. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday sent a...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Covid 19 Vaccines#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

49 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In NJ, Report Says

Forty-nine individuals who were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 have died through July 12 in New Jersey, news reports say. Department of Health spokeswoman Donna Leusner told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday that more than half of those people had at least one underlying medical condition. All of those individuals were over...
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Is it legal to mandate Covid vaccines? In many circumstances, yes

(CNN) — For those who are refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, there are a lot of legal ways for public and private actors to make that decision painful. Such vaccine requirements will undoubtedly be challenged in court -- and a few already have. But so far, as long as those vaccine mandates have been crafted with appropriate religious and medical exemptions, courts have been unwilling to intervene to block them.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Administers 346.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 346,456,669 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures were up from the 345,640,466 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 31. The agency said...
CollegesIbj.com

Appeals court allows IU to proceed with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Keywords Coronavirus Outbreak / Indiana University. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has denied a request to scuttle Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, letting the Bloomington-based school system proceed with its requirement that students, faculty and staff be inoculated against the virus before returning to campus this month. Judge Frank...
Public Healthajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Medicare Pay Increases; Coffee and Irregular Heartbeat; Expiring COVID-19 Vaccines

A new CMS rule increases reimbursement for providers; coffee is linked to decreased risk of arrhythmia; the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine’s shelf life is extended. Recently released Medicare payment rules for inpatient rehabilitation, inpatient psychiatric, hospice, and skilled nursing facilities will give providers a payment boost, Modern Healthcare reports. In 2022, inpatient rehabilitation facilities will receive a 1.9% pay boost, raising reimbursement by $130 million, whereas psychiatric facilities will get a 2% increase, and receive $80 million. Health equity measures are expected to be included in next year's payment rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy