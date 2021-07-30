Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Here’s a Few Early Tips You Should Know When Playing The Ascent

By Ben Hestad
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ascent released earlier this week for all players on Xbox Game Pass as well as PC. I’ve had my hands on the game for about a week before release, and I was able to get through a solid portion of the game before it released to the public, courtesy of PressEngine. I have to say that I am absolutely loving this game (and my review will definitely be coming soon) and I highly recommend it. While you go about your way through The Ascent, the game offers a few beginner tutorials that are pretty helpful on your journey through Veles. So, what are some of the biggest beginner tips that I have to offer new players coming into The Ascent for the first time?

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Pressengine#Journal#Augmentations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Guide: Orcs Must Die! 3 Tips and Tricks

Orcs Must Die! 3 is a challenging blend of tower defence and third-person action. Here are some tips to get you going. Robot Entertainment’s Orcs Must Die! 3 has finally arrived on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC after spending a year as a Stadia exclusive. It means for the first time in almost a decade, the series is back proper on console. It’s been a long time, then, and it’s understandable if your orc-slaying skills are a little rusty. Here are some tips and tricks to help you make short work of the green menace.
Gamblinggisuser.com

Four Tips You Need To Know Before Playing Online Slot Games

The internet is filled with thousands of websites with the best online slots. In the modern world, there are several online casinos offering the best variety of slot games to gamblers, and they love to play this popular casino game because it helps them multiply their earnings. There are several ways to make more profit after signing up for an online casino.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 reasons why you need to play The Ascent

Now available on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Game Pass, The Ascent places you in what would be a familiar future - one giant, amoral corp owns everything from the water supply to your nostril hairs, neon lights are popular - except that giant, amoral corp just went under.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Pokemon Unite: How to Beat Zapdos & What It Does

During the closing minutes of both standard and ranked battles, Zapdos will appear in Pokemon Unite. Trying to take on this legendary Pokemon on your own or unprepared is going to result in you having a bad time. Here’s how to beat Zapdos in Pokemon Unite. Why Would You Want...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass - What We Know About It Coming to Game Pass in 2021

Back 4 Blood aims to sate our appetite for co-op, first-person zombie slaying when it launches later this year, filling the void left by a lack of entries in the Left 4 Dead series. Tapping into a similar vibe but also adding new gameplay aspects to the tried and true recipe has attracted a fair share of attention and hype towards the title, which is why some are wondering whether or not it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass or its PC counterpart in 2021.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Arcadegeddon is Already The Most Fun Game on the Market, Despite Being in Early Access

What do you do when you’re bored of the games you’re playing right now and want to play something a bit different? Reach out to Illfonic and get yourself an experience code to try out the brand new arcade shooter, Arcadegeddon (thanks, Illfonic!). This is the first game that Illfonic has ever published as an independent studio, and I have to say that they’ve knocked it out of the park already. Arcadegeddon isn’t even fully out yet, and will be in early access until 2022, but if it continues to play the way it plays now, I have a feeling that it’s going to be the next big thing. So, what exactly do you need to know about Illfonic’s first publishing venture, Arcadegeddon?
EconomyGwinnett Daily Post

MCLEOD: Should you quit? How to know when it’s time to go

Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that as the pandemic cloud lifts, the percentage of Americans leaving their employer for new opportunities is at the highest level in more than two decades. Many high performers are taking a long look at post-pandemic life. The last year has prompted deep reflection;...
Video GamesTom's Guide

I played the Halo Infinite Tech Preview all weekend and I loved it

Halo Infinite had its first technical preview this past weekend, with the testing period wrapping up at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT today. I spent the majority of the play time from late Thursday night well into last night playing the preview, slaying bots that got progressively more challenging.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Tactical Tuesday #38: When Should You Slow Play Aces and Kings?

Tactical Tuesday #38: When Should You Slow Play Aces and Kings?. On this week's episode, Coach Brad and Jon analyze two hands that Brad played where he decided to slow play pocket aces and pocket kings preflop. Coach Brad explains when and why he thinks its more profitable to slow play these monster pocket pairs rather than try to get all the money in before the flop.To learn more about the Free Nuffle promotion, visit: https://chasingpokergreatness.com/free-nuffle-promotionNew CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 2, 2021)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2021 games that are launching this year.
Video GamesTVOvermind

What Should You Know About Tribes of Midgard?

Tribes of Midgard is now available on PlayStation and Steam, but what is it? Developed by Norsfell and published by Gearbox Publishing, Tribes of Midgard is a game that gives you the opportunity to become a legendary hero of Norse mythology. The goal of the game is to have players work together as a tribe (or you can also choose to play solo, if you’d rather do that), in order to protect the sacred Seed of Yggdrasil at the center of your village. If the Seed ends up being destroyed, then the game is over. “We created Tribes of Midgard to offer players both cooperative and solo experiences where they can live their own myths and legends. Stories worthy of being told around the campfire, just like the Vikings,” said Julian Maroda, CEO and creative director at Norsfell. “We can’t wait to hear about the community’s own tall-tales from adventuring in Tribes of Midgard!” So, what do you need to know about Tribes of Midgard?
Video GamesTVOvermind

What Should You Expect With Pokemon Unite?

The brand new Pokemon MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) called “Pokemon Unite” has finally released on the Nintendo Switch, which means that it’s time for me to tell you everything you need to know about the game. After being announced over a year ago in a Pokemon Presents presentation on June 24, 2020, Pokemon Unite is now finally available to anyone who wants to try their hand at the League of Legends-esque Pokemon game, however, it is currently only available for the Nintendo Switch at this time. This new Pokemon game should hold fans of the series over until we finally get the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes that we’ve been waiting patiently for, as well as the brand new Pokemon Legends: Arceus game that is set to come out sometime next year! So, what do you need to know about Pokemon Unite?
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Claw Stars tips and tricks

We've been playing Claw Stars for multiple weeks now. It's a newly launched mobile arcade game developed and published by Appxplore. If you have just started playing the game, this post is for you. We will be sharing our Claw Stars tips and tricks, which will teach you all of the must-know things about the game.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Lost Light Beginners Guide, Tips and Tricks

Netease‘s next big shooter game is set to be Lost Light, a different take on their other similar-style shooter, Badlanders. It seems this new game will be more oriented for the high-end next-gen mobile devices. Because of that, the graphics and the abundance of content are very advanced here. This Lost Light beginners guide should sum up all you need to know about this brand new spotlight Netease game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy