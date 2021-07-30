Here’s a Few Early Tips You Should Know When Playing The Ascent

Tribes of Midgard is now available on PlayStation and Steam, but what is it? Developed by Norsfell and published by Gearbox Publishing, Tribes of Midgard is a game that gives you the opportunity to become a legendary hero of Norse mythology. The goal of the game is to have players work together as a tribe (or you can also choose to play solo, if you’d rather do that), in order to protect the sacred Seed of Yggdrasil at the center of your village. If the Seed ends up being destroyed, then the game is over. “We created Tribes of Midgard to offer players both cooperative and solo experiences where they can live their own myths and legends. Stories worthy of being told around the campfire, just like the Vikings,” said Julian Maroda, CEO and creative director at Norsfell. “We can’t wait to hear about the community’s own tall-tales from adventuring in Tribes of Midgard!” So, what do you need to know about Tribes of Midgard?