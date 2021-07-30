Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10 Books Whose Movie Adaptations Deserved Better

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s usually kind of nice to think that a book is going to be adapted into a movie, even if there are plenty of naysayers that don’t think that it’s going to work. There are times when it feels as though the complexity of a book kind of defies any easy way to go about adapting it to the big or small screen, but there are usually plenty of directors that want to try. To be entirely fair there’s nothing wrong with trying since it means that someone was willing to give it a shot and bring the story to life in a way that it had been experienced yet. One of the only problems though is that everyone has a slightly different vision in their mind after reading the book, and trying to nail every little point perfectly is about as impossible as counting grains of sand on a beach, physically it’s possible, but the probability of such a thing happening is exceedingly low.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Adaptation#Syfy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Stephen King Reveals The Worst Horror Movie He's Ever Seen

Having recently sung the praises for The Blair Witch Project on social media, horror legend Stephen King has taken to Twitter to off a prompt for fans of the genre: "What is the worst horror movie you ever saw?" Naturally the creator of Carrie, The Shining, and The Stand had an answer of his own as well, calling the 1963 splatter film Blood Feast from cult director Herschell Gordon Lewis as the worst he's ever seen. The film followed a killer that was stalking and murdering women, collecting their body parts for a "Blood Feast" to the "Egyptian goddess" Ishtar.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Steel Deserves Another Shot At A Solo Movie

Remember the 1997 superhero movie called Steel with famous basketball legend Shaquille O’Neil as the titular character? Yeah, you probably don’t and for good reason. Let me just say that I’ve never seen it, nor do I have any desire to see it. I have recently discovered, however, that it is trending on HBO Max and to be honest, I am somewhat tempted. Have you ever expressed the desire of indulging in bad movies just to see how bad they are? Of course you have, because bad movies can be super fun. I don’t know if that’s the case for the Steel movie with big boy Shaq, but perhaps the only way to really find out is to actually watch it. Call it taking one for the team or call it enjoying bad movies, but everyone watches them at some point.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Injustice animated movie will adapt the DC video game and comic

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have announced Injustice, a DC Animated Movie project adapted from both NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice: Gods Among Us fighting game and the comic book Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One. The video game came to Wii U back in 2013, if you are one of the few and the proud that owned it, and a sequel simply called Injustice 2 launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017.
Books & Literaturefilminquiry.com

Book Review: “They Make Movies”: An Empty Reading Experience

“They make movies.” An innocuous phrase, ambiguous without context. Who are “they”? Well… “them” of course. The stars, the divas, the Hollywood elite. The seemingly untouchable titans of Tinsel Town, stretching back nearly 100 years. The individuals are cultivators of taste and culture, movers and shakers like Marlon Brando, Bette Davis, Spike Lee, and countless others. How can we sum up what their collective star power represents? “They make movies.”
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Shuma Gorath Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series

This would be a tricky character to push in the MCU since Shuma Gorath is essentially a god-like demon that has been encountered by several people in the Marvel universe, Conan the Barbarian being one of them, but hasn’t been seen as a localized threat as Thanos and many others have been. The truth is that this demon entity can destroy worlds without needing the Infinity Stones and has an aura that can wipe out entire galaxies if it so desires. It takes such a tremendous amount of effort to keep Shuma Gorath contained that killing it doesn’t even appear to be possible. This is the type of entity that even someone as powerful in the mystical arts as Doctor Strange can’t take on his own, as the demon was around when the universe began, as it likes to boast so often, and will likely be around for several more cycles after that given that the creature is something that is hard to fathom when it comes to telling just how long it’s been alive and what it can really do. This is why plugging this idea into the MCU would be kind of an issue, since creating a scenario in which Shuma Gorath would be the big bad is easy, it’s getting the story to work that would be hard.
TV SeriesGamespot

Dexter Is Coming Back Because "It Deserved A Better Ending"

Everyone involved in the upcoming Dexter revival agrees with the fans--the original run didn't have a reasonably satisfying conclusion. In a Comic-Con 2021 panel panel dedicated to discussing the 10 new episodes that are currently in production and slated for a fall debut on Showtime, star Michael C. Hall and his assembled collaborators say they know the fans weren't pleased with where it all wound up--and neither were they, necessarily.
Moviesdbrl.org

The Book Isn’t Always Better

Movie adaptations of books can really be a mixed bag (and an incredibly sore subject for Eragon fans, I’ve noticed). With that said, there are some movies that are every bit as good as (and sometimes better) than the book on which they were based. There are two things I...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Lethal Ladies B-Movies That Deserve Your Attention!

Marvelous Videos with some lethal lady B-movie recommendations…. Just because you’re a female star in a B-movie, doesn’t mean your only purpose is to be eye candy. Plenty of these roles call for conventionally attractive women, but they give them a part that makes them a force to be reckoned with. These femme fatales are often as deadly as they are beautiful, luring in viewers with their charm and kill streak.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Hallmark’s African-American Mahogany Card line to be adapted as TV movies

The Mahogany line of cards will be turned into movies for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starting in early 2022. “Mahogany is a 34-year-old brand that has been an important part of the portfolio since its existence,” Crown Media Family Networks president and CEO Wonya Lucas tells Variety. “So for us, it’s not an initiative; it’s bringing something to life through storytelling.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Underrated Movie Sequels That Deserve A Second Chance

Marvelous Videos presents underappreciated sequels to acclaimed pictures…. Sequelitis is one of the biggest plagues of the film industry. On the one hand we get it: by being successful, a movie has shown its producers that it’s a successful IP with a brand name among new audiences. On the other, sometimes a story doesn’t need to be extended- it had a perfect beginning, middle, and end, and creating anything additional after runs the risk of hurting its legacy.
MoviesRefinery29

Must-Watch Book-To-Screen Adaptations To Have On Your Radar

Long has our favourite reading material served as prime fodder for movies and television, dividing opinion over whether our loyalties lie with glossy screen masterings or our heavily thumbed paper classics. "But did you prefer the book or the film?" is a question that has no doubt ended friendships. A...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Five Great Movies That Had Awful TV Show Adaptations

There are those times when it feels as though a movie is good enough to continue after the credits have rolled by turning it into a TV show, which is what’s happened quite a few times over the last few decades. The problem with this is that a lot of the movies that have been given this treatment didn’t exactly make the jump in a successful or even popular manner. Some movies are better off being left as they are, either as the beginning of a big-screen franchise, or a standalone movie that people can enjoy for decades to come. There are a lot of movies that have been turned into TV shows over the years and only a fraction of them have ever done much more than annoy the fans since the honest truth is that movies are something special, while TV shows come and go so often that it’s hard to notice all of them before they’ve been canceled or left in the metaphorical dust, relegated to late-night TV that’s only watched by those with insomnia or who like to stay up late on a regular basis. Plus, taking an idea that was great in the theater and trying to make something of it on the small screen is, at times, like trying to condense a novel into a short story. It’s definitely possible, but it doesn’t always work out the way people want.
MusicDecider

How ‘The Pursuit Of Love’ Reinvents the TV Period Drama Soundtrack

It’s the Roaring Twenties and, just hours after walking down the aisle with a wealthy but obnoxious conservative, aristocrat Linda (Lily James) has just realized she’s made a grave mistake. If this was Downton Abbey, then the newlywed’s despair would no doubt be soundtracked by a melancholic chamber piece befitting of a grand interwar wedding. In Amazon’s latest British import The Pursuit of Love, however, the bride’s reception blues are heightened by “Modern Girl,” a world-weary anthem from riot grrrl survivors Sleater Kinney.
MoviesTexas Monthly

David Gordon Green Is Rebooting ‘The Exorcist.’ But Has He Really Lost His Soul to Hollywood?

When David Gordon Green directed 2008’s Pineapple Express, critics like Roger Ebert were perplexed—even a tad alarmed. Ebert was an early, ardent champion of the Richardson-raised filmmaker. He’d praised the quiet lyricism of Green’s first four movies, all of them emotionally intimate indie dramas, and hailed him as one of cinema’s all-time greats before Green had even turned thirty. Watching “that poet of the cinema” apply his talents to a Judd Apatow–produced stoner comedy, Ebert worried aloud about Green’s future. “He does such a good job,” Ebert wrote, “there’s a danger he’ll become in demand by mainstream Hollywood and tempted away from the greatness he showed in George Washington and Undertow.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy