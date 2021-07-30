Cancel
Mandatory vaccination should not be the norm

The development of a Covid vaccine within a year of the disease first appearing was an extraordinary scientific achievement. It offered the world the chance to break out of the lockdowns it had inflicted upon itself in a forlorn effort to stop the spread of the virus. But the vaccines have turned out to be a double-edged sword. On the one hand they offer the route to normality, while on the other their very existence encourages governments to exercise greater caution than might otherwise have been the case. Had there been no vaccine it is inconceivable, though not impossible (look at Australia), that leaders around the world would have continued to shut down economic activity and social interaction for as long as they have.

