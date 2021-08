Steve Spurrier’s got a way about him. The Head Ball Coach knows exactly how to say something mean through a friendly smile. He’s as nonchalant as The Dude and as precise as Ethan Hunt. You won’t even know his missiles are coming until you’re digging yourself out of the rubble. Ask any SEC football fan. They’ll tell you to sleep with one eye open and an ear to the ground, because you never know when he might strike.