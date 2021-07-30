Cancel
NBA

Michigan State's Aaron Henry goes Undrafted, Signs Deal with 76ers

By McLain Moberg
SpartanNation
 5 days ago
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's Aaron Henry is the latest Spartan to reach the next level.

The 6-foot-6 small forward went undrafted but quickly signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers following Thursday night's 2021 NBA Draft.

"Playing mostly off the ball alongside one of the top floor generals in the country over his first two seasons, Henry had shown flashes of ability as a secondary ball-handler but was thrust into a huge role as a junior," Synergy Sports wrote via NBA.com. "Proving more productive some nights than others early on, Henry gave the Spartans a boost when he was aggressive, but it took him some time before he was staying in attack-mode consistently — his one-on-one usage more than doubled late in the year as the Spartans found themselves falling off the bubble."

During his junior season, Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 points while averaging 44.9% from the field. Even though he struggled from deep (29.6 3P%), Henry shot 49.3% from 2-point range and forced 1.3 steals per game alongside 1.3 blocks.

"I've spent three great years in East Lansing, and my teammates are my brothers. We've shared a lot of highs and some lows too, and I would not want to experience them with anyone but the guys who have been on this team during my time here.

"This year, we didn't get to experience Spartan Nation and the Izzone, and we missed our fans, but I know they were always there for me and my teammates," Henry said in April. "We created memories together at the Breslin Center that I will never forget.

"My mother and my father are the two people who have always been there, to encourage me, to offer advice, and to lean on.

"Being a professional basketball player has been my dream since I was a kid, and after receiving guidance from my parents and my coaching staff, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft with plans to sign with an agent.

"My time at Michigan State has prepared me for anything, and I will always be a Spartan for Life. #GoGreen"

East Lansing, MI
SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

