Dina Asher-Smith has hailed Marcus Rashford and the rest of the England football team’s “moral leadership” in the fight against racial inequality, and believes Olympic organisers would be “shooting themselves in the foot” by punishing athletes who use the platform of Tokyo 2020 to protest against racism.Asher-Smith will be one of Great Britain’s strongest medal hopes when she takes to the track for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at the rearranged Olympics, which officially open with the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday.The International Olympic Committee recently relaxed its strict rule 50, which states: “No kind of demonstration or political,...