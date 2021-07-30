Cancel
Thermal Imaging Firefighting Drones

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual Prophet Drone is a piece of advanced equipment for firefighters to help them effectively rescue those in need during an emergency, while also enabling them to pinpoint how to fight against flames. The drone maintains a compact design that is integrated with a FLIR camera that will effectively...

www.trendhunter.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Imaging Technology#Firefighting#Flir
Related
Graham, KY14news.com

Graham Fire Dept. gets funding for 2 new thermal imaging cameras

GRAHAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Graham Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded two thermal imaging camera grants. They say the Kentucky Fire Commission approved them for a Flir k-33, and the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital awarded a grant that allowed them to buy a Flir K-65 and bring in a professional training company to train firefighters how to use it.
Electronicshackaday.com

Hands-On Review: TCam-Mini WiFi Thermal Imager

A thermal camera is a tool I have been wanting to add to my workbench for quite a while, so when I learned about the tCam-Mini, a wireless thermal camera by Dan Julio, I placed an order. A thermal imager is a camera whose images represent temperatures, making it easy to see things like hot and cold spots, or read the temperature of any point within the camera’s view. The main (and most expensive) component of the tCam-Mini is the Lepton 3.5 sensor, which sits in a socket in the middle of the board. The sensor is sold separately, but the campaign made it available as an add-on.
Businessdronedj.com

Auterion partners with thermal imaging company Workswell

Auterion, the Open Source software (and hardware) company that uses its platform to help streamline the work of drone service providers, has some news. Auterion will partner with Workswell to integrate its thermal imaging cameras with Auterion’s Open Source platform. We’ll get to the news in a moment. But first,...
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Thermal Cameras

The A500f and A700f thermal cameras from Teledyne FLIR Systems Inc. feature high-temperature detection for extreme environments paired with on-camera analytics and alarm capabilities. Along with enhanced spot, area, line, polygon, and polyline analytic functions that improve the definition of areas of interest and object curvatures, the A500f and A700f...
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Moisture Meter and Thermal Imager

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 — The MR265 Moisture Meter and Thermal Imager from Teledyne FLIR quickly identifies and locates water leaks and other moisture issues at the source. This dual thermal imager and measurement tool combines a 160 × 120 resolution Lepton® thermal camera, visual camera, laser pointer, and...
Public Safetythesandpaper.net

Drone Patrol

While sitting on the beach Sunday I noticed some new visitors swimming in the unprotected area in front of me. I was some 200 yards from the nearest lifeguard bench. The guard whistled the offenders, who paid no attention. In years past the guard would leave the bench and run...
Electronicstheiet.org

Cheap thermal sensor operates at high temperatures

A prototype thermal imaging sensor has been developed that overcomes the problems with existing devices: high prices and limitations on operating temperatures. Thermal-imaging sensors have been in demand since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to examine the thermal profile of human bodies and detect people who may have elevated temperatures: a symptom of the disease.
ElectronicsFireEngineering.com

Bring the Imager

In the fire service, our equipment evolves along with technology. One such piece of equipment is the thermal imager (TI). This technology adapted from the military allows the firefighter to be able to get a clearer image of the room, layout of a structure, victim locations, convection currents, all within zero-visibility environments.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

3dB ULTRA 3D printer anti-vibration noise reduction feet

If you own a 3D printer and would like to cut down on the noise during printing or any vibration caused you may be interested in new 3dB ULTRA antivibration noise reduction feet launched via Kickstarter this week. Thanks to over 200 backers the campaign has already raised is required pledge goal to make the jump from concept into production. The original 3dB launched less than 12 months ago and has become one of the companies most popular 3D printer products.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Walnut Thermal smart wireless thermometer

Walnut Thermal is a new smart wireless thermometer created by a group of parents who understand how difficult it is to manage a busy work and life schedule while raising a child. They have created a thermometer that is capable of accurately monitoring your child’s temperature in a 100% and non-invasive way allowing you to stay one step ahead of your child’s well-being. Launched via Kickstarter this week the project is looking to raise $20,000 to make the jump from concept into production.
PetsTrendHunter.com

Pet Odor-Neutralizing Devices

The PETKIT PURA Pet Odor Eliminator is an accessory for cat owners that will help them to combat against unwanted odors and keep their home smelling fresh at all times. The device works by being mounted on the wall nearest to a litter box and utilizes infrared technology to detect when the cat comes into proximity. The unit will then release negative ions and deodorants to help combat against the smell of the litter box after the cat has used it.
TrafficPosted by
Motorious

Fatal Corvette Crash Carries Heavy Burden

Back on July 22, 2017 Norman David Martin was having the time of his life while driving his black convertible 2014 Chevy Corvette through Irvine, California. He’d been out drinking with two friends, yet he was still behind the wheel, blasting down surface streets at speeds up to 138 mph. Both of his friends were riding in the sports car with him, even though it only had two seats. In a flash, Martin wrecked out at an intersection and both his friends were killed. Now he’s facing two counts of murder.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: First image of proposed armed combat drone that could face-off against enemy aircraft and offer a prospective escort to US jets over hostile airspace

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), a firm that provides drones and radar solutions for the US military, has released the first concept image for a missile-carrying air-to-air combat drone that can drop bombs in a war zone, engage in aerial threats or escort piloted plans into the battlefield. Part of...
Electronicsfinehomesandliving.com

Drone Photography: How to Pick the Best Drone for Travelling?

Some of the best memories are made on vacation. We cherish and carry them with us throughout life to remind us of all the good times and amazing stories we shared with our friends. However, we can often forget those little memories; they become insignificant as we grow older. That's...
Sciencearxiv.org

Dissipation-Range Fluid Turbulence and Thermal Noise

We revisit the issue of whether thermal fluctuations are relevant for incompressible fluid turbulence, and estimate the scale at which they become important. As anticipated by Betchov in a prescient series of works more than six decades ago, this scale is about equal to the Kolmogorov length, even though that is several orders of magnitude above the mean free path. This result implies that the deterministic version of the incompressible Navier-Stokes equation is inadequate to describe the dissipation range of turbulence in molecular fluids. Within this range, the fluctuating hydrodynamics equation of Landau and Lifschitz is more appropriate. In particular, our analysis implies that both the exponentially decaying energy spectrum and the far-dissipation range intermittency predicted by Kraichnan for deterministic Navier-Stokes will be generally replaced by Gaussian thermal equipartition at scales just below the Kolmogorov length. Stochastic shell model simulations at high Reynolds numbers verify our theoretical predictions and reveal furthermore that inertial-range intermittency can propagate deep into the dissipation range, leading to large fluctuations in the equipartition length scale. We explain the failure of previous scaling arguments for the validity of deterministic Navier-Stokes equations at any Reynolds number and we provide a mathematical interpretation and physical justification of the fluctuating Navier-Stokes equation as an ``effective field-theory'' valid below some high-wavenumber cutoff $\Lambda$, rather than as a continuum stochastic partial differential equation. At Reynolds number around a million the strongest turbulent excitations observed in our simulation penetrate down to a length-scale of microns. However, for longer observation times or higher Reynolds numbers, more extreme turbulent events could lead to a local breakdown of fluctuating hydrodynamics.

