The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the Yucca Valley Vons parking lot Thursday (July 29). According to a Sheriff’s press release, CHP officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hill View Road in Joshua Tree just after 9:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. The officers determined that the passenger, Ashton Bauchman, 25, was suffering from a gun shot wound to his abdomen. Bauchman was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.