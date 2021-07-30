Hornets Select Scottie Lewis with 56th Overall Pick
July 29, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that the team has selected Scottie Lewis with the 56th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. A sophomore out of Florida, Lewis accrued averages of 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 25.5 minutes per game in 21 games during the 2020-21 season. In his two seasons with the Gators, Lewis averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest, making 51 career appearances.www.nba.com
