Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former OU Star Austin Reaves Signs Free Agent Deal With the Lakers

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zNTV_0bCPlUeY00

Austin Reaves has a new home.

After waiting throughout the 2021 NBA Draft to hear his named called, Reaves signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his final year for the Sooners last year, Reaves averaged 18.3 points per game, knocking down 30.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. The jumbo guard also pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game and dished out 4.6 assists per game.

Due to his great play on the court, Reaves was named a First Team All-Big 12 Selection in 2021.

Most notably, Reaves had a great performance against Jalen Suggs’ Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Reaves dropped 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, also adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Starting his career at Wichita State where he was used as mostly a spot-up shooter, Reaves transferred to Norman where he blossomed into an all-around offensive threat under head coach Lon Kruger.

While he was rumored to be climbing up draft boards after the NBA Draft Combine, Reaves will have a chance to work his way onto an NBA roster via the G League, where he can continue to make plays for himself and his teammates as a modern jumbo guard.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 3

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
417
Followers
645
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Lon Kruger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#Ncaa Tournament#Ou#Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Lakers#Wichita State#The G League#Fan Nation#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Austin Reaves' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Coming off a star-making 2020-21 season at the University of Oklahoma, Austin Reaves will begin his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Austin Reaves. Position: SG. Height: 6'6" Pro...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Austin Reaves could be the first OU Sooner to play for OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have never seen a player grace that hardwood in a Thunder uniform that also dawned the crimson and cream at the University of Oklahoma. While that is no shock, considering the lone long-term Sooner products have been Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, and Trae Young since the move from Seattle. If you want to get real technical former-Sooner Ryan Spangler collected a few DNP-CD’s at the 2016 Summer League, but we are not counting that.
NBARealGM

Joel Ayayi, Austin Reaves Agree To Two-Way Contracts With Lakers

Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves have agreed to Two-Way contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ayayi averaged 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his redshirt junior season with Gonzaga. Ayayi shot 38.9 percent on three-pointers. Reaves transferred from Wichita State to Oklahoma in 2018. As a senior, Reaves...
NBAsanantoniopost.com

Lakers' Summer League team includes Joel Ayayi, Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their NBA Summer League roster on Sunday, and it features three high-profile undrafted free agents. The squad includes guards Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves, whom the Lakers reportedly signed to two-way contracts, as well as guard Mac McClung. The 6-foot-2 McClung reportedly agreed to a...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets trade is focused on Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers did not reach expectations this season and for similar reasons. Injuries derailed both teams and sent them home early. This offseason, Brooklyn and Los Angeles will be teams looking for some more help to improve what already are elite rosters. For the...

Comments / 3

Community Policy