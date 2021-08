In order to make an impact in today’s version of the NBA, one must be versatile on the offensive end of the floor. Especially, if one is a big man entering the league. Philadelphia 76ers rookie Charles Bassey, picked at No. 53 in Thursday’s draft, is looking to show off his versatility for the Sixers with his 3-point shot. Bassey only shot 30.5% from deep in his junior season at Western Kentucky, but he did so on 2.1 attempts. That means he is beginning to show more of his game in that area.