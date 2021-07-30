USA wrestler Gable Steveson signs NIL deal with Kill Cliff
CHIBA, Japan (AP) — United States Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson has taken advantage of the new opportunities for college athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness by signing with clean energy drink company Kill Cliff. Steveson was a national champion as a junior at the University of Minnesota this past season. The heavyweight won the Dan Hodge Award for best college wrestler. He’s quite a target for companies with nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram and more than 30,000 on Twitter. Steveson is among the favorites in the freestyle 125-kilogram weight class.www.wcn247.com
