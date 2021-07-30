ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Still more COVID reported here

 2021-07-30

Cover picture for the articleAnother 11 new cases of the coronavirus were reported by the...

Local classroom shut down by COVID exposure

One local class of pre-kindergarten students have been sent home to remote learn for two weeks due t...
ROBINSON, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state health department, PCR testing found 1,549 new coronavirus cases. That's above Missouri's daily average of 1,012 cases for the testing method. Data from DHSS shows antigen testing found 518 new probable cases of The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
County once home to tobacco farming

In early 1969, Dick Heath of L.S. Heath & Sons encouraged his family to sell the company to Liggett ...
ROBINSON, IL
Rising COVID numbers still a concern Pritzker

Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters not long ago that he was worried about the plateauing COVID-19 hospitalization rate and said he wouldn’t yet lift his statewide mask mandate. But the governor told me something around the same time during an interview that he hasn’t yet said publicly: He’s most concerned about what may happen in January and February and upbeat about the spring and summer.
ROBINSON, IL
New Castle News

County reports two more COVID deaths for fourth straight day

COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 5 U.S. State County New cases Total cases New deathsTotal deaths 88,02946,268,4651,208749,876 5,1301,585,4767230,855 7911,0882270. Another two COVID-19 deaths in Lawrence County were reported Friday, state health officials said. The county’s death total is now to 270. The death total for November is now to eight...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
washingtoninformer.com

Many DCPS Staffers Still Unvaccinated for COVID as Deadline Passes: Report

Many D.C. Public Schools teachers and staffers still haven’t gotten a coronavirus vaccine even as the city-mandated deadline passed Monday. The school system data reported 79% of all school staff are fully vaccinated, with teachers alone at 85%, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported. But that leaves roughly one-fifth of the system’s...
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,778 New COVID-19 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,778 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,654,063 cases and 32,483 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,848 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 631 in ICUs. The state says 14,639,681 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,545,479 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. A total of 80,519 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
KLFY News 10

Louisiana suggests COVID-19 booster doses for all adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana‘s health department recommended Wednesday that anyone 18 and older get a coronavirus vaccine booster if they’ve already been immunized, saying that would strengthen protection against COVID-19 as other parts of the country see upticks in the illness. The new guidance from the Department of Health suggests adults who completed a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: Weekly review finds new COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported late Monday night dozens of new COVID-19 related deaths. A weekly review of death certificates found 65 new virus-related deaths in Missouri since August, according to DHSS. Here's a breakdown of when the deaths happened: August - 1September - 8October - 52November - 4 Missouri The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Weekly review finds new COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

COVID-19 Medicaid home care funding public comment closing after a month

The Maryland Department of Health is closing public comment asking for input on what to spend the remaining $171.45 million designated for Medicaid home and community-based health care services on Nov. 15, 2021 — about a month after opening. A public notice was issued by the health department in mid-October allowing interested parties such as; […] The post COVID-19 Medicaid home care funding public comment closing after a month appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH SERVICES
WJHL

Ballad Health reports more children fighting COVID-19 in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported an increase of pediatric COVID-19 patients for the second day in a row on Thursday, with an additional child battling the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The Ballad Health scorecard indicated that COVID-19 hospitalizations didn’t budge overnight for adult patients, remaining at 166 inpatients. This data span […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
techstartups.com

OSHA suspended the vaccine mandate; a big win for employers after the U.S. Court of Appeals granted a motion to stay

Good news for employers! Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended the vaccine mandate pending future developments in the litigation. The announcement comes just a few days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay that found it likely to be struck down as unconstitutional. Predictably, there’s been a complete news blackout on the OSHA decision to suspend mandate implementation.
ECONOMY

