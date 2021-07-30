Still more COVID reported here

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,778 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,654,063 cases and 32,483 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,848 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 631 in ICUs.
The state says 14,639,681 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,545,479 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
A total of 80,519 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility...
