Connecticut State

Silver Sands State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Connecticut And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored

By Marie Magoch
 5 days ago

Connecticut is a gorgeous wonderland for nature lovers with some of the most beautiful parks, beaches, and forests in the country. Silver Sands State Park was recently named Connecticut’s best state park by Travel + Leisure . If you haven’t visited lately, here are a few reasons you’ll want to explore Silver Sands.

Silver Sands State Park was acquired in 1955 after Hurricane Diane destroyed the beach and 75 houses which were located on the site. A renovation project to repair the beach allowed Connecticut's fourth shoreline park to open in 1960.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzfHG_0bCPjCnS00
Donielle Lorenzo/Alltrails

Two miles of walking paths will take you across different types of terrain ranging from a sandy beach to a wooden boardwalk. You'll love the views of Long Island Sound and Charles Island as you walk over the half-mile of shoreline, the 3/4-mile boardwalk, and the pedestrian bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WLNQ_0bCPjCnS00
Celeste Echlin/Alltrails

Take a closer look at the natural beauty of the restored marshland and dunes when you walk across the 900-foot pedestrian bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1aH1_0bCPjCnS00
Celeste Echlin/Alltrails

The coastal wetlands at Silver Sands State Park are home to some of the most picturesque vegetation and wildlife you will find in New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kbPz_0bCPjCnS00
Celeste Echlin/Alltrails

Bird watchers rejoice! With an opportunity to see nearly 200 different species of birds, you will never have a dull moment. Fall and spring are the best times of the year to watch migratory birds fly in and nest for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gz6Jb_0bCPjCnS00
Celeste Echlin/Alltrails

If you're at Silver Sands during low tide, be sure to pay a visit to Charles Island. Known as the "thrice-cursed island," legend says that Captain Kidd's lost buried treasure is still somewhere on the island. These days, it is mostly occupied by herons and egrets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VA9mO_0bCPjCnS00
Richard Comshaw/Alltrails
Charles Island is closed to visitors from May through August for nesting season.

Spend the day playing on the beach, swimming, fishing, and hiking. You’ll enjoy fun, online guides that will help your family learn how to identify the local birds and shells.

