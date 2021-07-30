Silver Sands State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Connecticut And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored

Connecticut is a gorgeous wonderland for nature lovers with some of the most beautiful parks, beaches, and forests in the country. Silver Sands State Park was recently named Connecticut’s best state park by Travel + Leisure . If you haven’t visited lately, here are a few reasons you’ll want to explore Silver Sands.

Silver Sands State Park was acquired in 1955 after Hurricane Diane destroyed the beach and 75 houses which were located on the site. A renovation project to repair the beach allowed Connecticut's fourth shoreline park to open in 1960.

Two miles of walking paths will take you across different types of terrain ranging from a sandy beach to a wooden boardwalk. You'll love the views of Long Island Sound and Charles Island as you walk over the half-mile of shoreline, the 3/4-mile boardwalk, and the pedestrian bridge.

Take a closer look at the natural beauty of the restored marshland and dunes when you walk across the 900-foot pedestrian bridge.

The coastal wetlands at Silver Sands State Park are home to some of the most picturesque vegetation and wildlife you will find in New England.

Bird watchers rejoice! With an opportunity to see nearly 200 different species of birds, you will never have a dull moment. Fall and spring are the best times of the year to watch migratory birds fly in and nest for the season.

If you're at Silver Sands during low tide, be sure to pay a visit to Charles Island. Known as the "thrice-cursed island," legend says that Captain Kidd's lost buried treasure is still somewhere on the island. These days, it is mostly occupied by herons and egrets.

Charles Island is closed to visitors from May through August for nesting season.

Spend the day playing on the beach, swimming, fishing, and hiking. You’ll enjoy fun, online guides that will help your family learn how to identify the local birds and shells.

