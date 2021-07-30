Flood Advisory issued for Elliott, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 01:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Elliott; Rowan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL ELLIOTT, NORTHEASTERN FLEMING AND NORTHEASTERN ROWAN COUNTIES At 1248 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain due to thunderstorms fell across the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Flemingsburg, Triplett, Haldeman, Waltz, Muses Mills, Stark, Goddard, Wallingford, Newfoundland, Foxport, Mount Carmel, Bruin, Culver and Flemingsburg Junction.