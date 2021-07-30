New COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Metric Evaluation Brief Available
Today, the Minnesota Department of Health posted a new evaluation report outlining the implementation and progress of our vaccine equity work. The “COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Metric Evaluation Brief” provides background on the state’s use of CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) and other strategies to address equity gaps in vaccine administration. The strategies aimed to increase vaccination rates in areas that were most vulnerable (high SVI).www.redlakenationnews.com
