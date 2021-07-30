Air quality alert updated due to increased wildfire smoke levels and continues through Friday, July 30, for nearly all of Minnesota
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for nearly all of Minnesota, except the North Shore. The alert is in progress and continues until Friday, July 30, at 3 p.m. The affected area includes Detroit Lakes, International Falls, Duluth, St Cloud, the Twin Cities, Marshall, Rochester, and the tribal nations of Fond du Lac, Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Mille Lacs, and Prairie Island.www.redlakenationnews.com
