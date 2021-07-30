Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Air quality alert updated due to increased wildfire smoke levels and continues through Friday, July 30, for nearly all of Minnesota

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for nearly all of Minnesota, except the North Shore. The alert is in progress and continues until Friday, July 30, at 3 p.m. The affected area includes Detroit Lakes, International Falls, Duluth, St Cloud, the Twin Cities, Marshall, Rochester, and the tribal nations of Fond du Lac, Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Mille Lacs, and Prairie Island.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
City
Roseau, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Air Filtration#Indoor Air Pollution#Mpca#The Twin Cities#Canadian#Smoke#Red Aqi#Orange Aqi#Minnesota Air#Air Quality Index#Air Quality And Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam after withdrawing from other Tokyo Olympics events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and prayers

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion on Wednesday with prayers for the victims and expressions of anger and sadness from residents who are still in mourning and demanding justice. One year since the blast, caused by a huge quantity of...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy