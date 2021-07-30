Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota officials make push for eligible students to get vaccinated before school starts

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

State officials are urging all eligible Minnesotans — and teenagers in particular — to get their COVID-19 vaccine before school starts in the fall. Leaders from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Department of Education on Thursday announced the state's new campaign, called "Vax to School," to promote vaccinations as a way to keep students in classrooms. They stressed that students should act now if they want to reap the full benefit of vaccination before school activities and classes begin.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam after withdrawing from other Tokyo Olympics events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and prayers

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion on Wednesday with prayers for the victims and expressions of anger and sadness from residents who are still in mourning and demanding justice. One year since the blast, caused by a huge quantity of...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy