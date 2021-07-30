Minnesota officials make push for eligible students to get vaccinated before school starts

State officials are urging all eligible Minnesotans — and teenagers in particular — to get their COVID-19 vaccine before school starts in the fall. Leaders from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Department of Education on Thursday announced the state's new campaign, called "Vax to School," to promote vaccinations as a way to keep students in classrooms. They stressed that students should act now if they want to reap the full benefit of vaccination before school activities and classes begin.