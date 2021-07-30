Marcus Zegarowski drafted in second round by Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are in great shape going into the 2021 Draft, which will happen on July 29th. Even though the narrative around the team is that they don’t have picks because of the James Harden trade, that would be incorrect. The Nets have four picks in this draft, one in the first round and three in the second round. This gives General Manager Sean Marks many options on draft night, whether to keep the picks and add young talent or use the picks as trade value to bolster the roster with already NBA-proven players.