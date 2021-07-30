Marcus Zegarowski drafted in second round by Brooklyn Nets
Former Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski is headed to the pros. The Brooklyn Nets selected Zegarowski with the 49th pick in Thursday's NBA draft. He's the fourth CU product to get drafted in the last seven years, following in the footsteps of Doug McDermott (2014), Justin Patton (2017) and Khyri Thomas (2018). He's also joining his brother in the league — guard Michael Carter-Williams is a member of the Orlando Magic.omaha.com
