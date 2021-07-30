Cancel
Marcus Zegarowski drafted in second round by Brooklyn Nets

By Jon Nyatawa
Omaha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski is headed to the pros. The Brooklyn Nets selected Zegarowski with the 49th pick in Thursday's NBA draft. He's the fourth CU product to get drafted in the last seven years, following in the footsteps of Doug McDermott (2014), Justin Patton (2017) and Khyri Thomas (2018). He's also joining his brother in the league — guard Michael Carter-Williams is a member of the Orlando Magic.

