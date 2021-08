If you took a Paycheck Protection Program loan, listen up because this new service might save you some headaches. The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching a streamlined application portal to allow borrowers with PPP loans of $150,000 or less through participating lenders to apply for forgiveness directly through the SBA. The program is currently undergoing a pilot program, but will open to the public in August 2021. You can register your account now so you're ready to apply later.