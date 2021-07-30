Cancel
Michigan State

Twitter reacts to Aaron Henry going undrafted

By Cory Linsner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State basketball star Aaron Henry went undrafted in the 2021 edition of the NBA Draft. Henry was known to many in college basketball circles as an elite defender and one of the nation’s best defenders. Furthermore, many fans saw his scoring ability as he willed MSU to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

