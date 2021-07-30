Cancel
NBA

Cade Cunningham Will Lead A Quick Turnaround In Detroit

Fox Sports Radio
 5 days ago

The Pistons made it official on Thursday night, selecting Oklahoma State PG Cade Cunningham first overall in the NBA Draft. Listen to Jason Smith and Mike Harmon explain why Cunningham is good enough to lead a quick turnaround in Detroit, taking the Pistons to Eastern Conference contention faster than anyone thinks!

foxsportsradio.iheart.com

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
#Detroit#Nba Draft#Pistons#Oklahoma State#Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Sports
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pistons finalizing NBA Draft Day trade with Hornets — but it’s not for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons did exactly what everyone expected on Thursday when they selected Cade Cunningham as the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite there being no surprises with their top selection, the Pistons have been quite active on draft day. As a matter of fact, they are reportedly on the brink of pulling off a trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving a couple of second-round picks.
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons: How Kelly Olynyk will help Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes

The Detroit Pistons signed free agent Kelly Olynyk, which should be a big help in the development of Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes. I thought the Olynyk signing was a great move, as they were able to upgrade from Mason Plumlee, add shooting and do it without spending a ton of money.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pistons: 3 targets in NBA free agency to pair with Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons are in restoration mode after more than a decade in the NBA wilderness, and that’s thanks in large part to selecting Cade Cunningham first overall in last week’s draft. Cunningham may be just the kind of star that can fast-track a return to glory for this once-great...
NBANew York Post

Cade Cunningham leads ‘deepest overall draft’ in years

Eighteen years ago, four players now in the Hall of Fame or likely heading there were taken with the first five picks in the NBA draft, a quintet of selections that would impact the league in the decades to come. That evening has yet to be replicated. But Thursday night,...
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Pistons No. 1 selection Cade Cunningham happy to get back on the court

The Detroit Pistons made it official last week, selecting Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the 1st overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. And he arrives in the Motor City with much fanfare as the team continues to take steps in their rebuilding process to once again gain their place in the upper echelon of the NBA.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...

