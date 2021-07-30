Cancel
Economy

Former Qualcomm Director Admits to Tax Evasion Scheme With Former Chabad of Poway Rabbi

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – July 29, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Jason Ellis of Poway pleaded guilty in federal court today to filing a false tax return as part of a years’ long tax-evasion scheme with former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. Until around 2018, Rabbi Goldstein was the director...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

