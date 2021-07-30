Cancel
Jackson, MS

Alien Sentenced for Federal Crimes

Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jackson, Miss. – A former Jackson resident, who is an alien from India, was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison and pay $4,710 in restitution for money laundering and firearms offenses, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca. An original indictment naming ten defendants in the United States and...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

