Tucson Woman Indicted for Alien Smuggling Leading to Death
TUCSON, Ariz. – On Tuesday, Michelle Sunshine Betters, 44, from Tucson, Arizona, appeared telephonically in federal court on charges relating to the transportation of illegal aliens while placing a person’s life in jeopardy, causing bodily injury, and resulting in death. Betters was previously indicted on three counts by a federal grand jury. The district court ordered Betters detained pending trial, which is scheduled for September 8.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
