Tucson Woman Indicted for Alien Smuggling Leading to Death

Acting United States Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Brian Spears, age 43, of Baker, Louisiana, to 112 months in federal prison following his convictions for possession with the intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax and Tramadol and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The Court further sentenced Jones to serve 3 years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearms involved be forfeited.