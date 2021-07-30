Cancel
Fairport, NY

Rochester-Area Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Fraud, Money Laundering and Tax Offenses

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Michael Bartusek, age 52, of Fairport, New York, was sentenced today to two years in prison for wire fraud, money laundering, and filing a false tax return. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon of the Northern District of New York; United States Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. of the Western District of New York; Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Acting Inspector in Charge Joshua McCallister, Boston Division, United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS); and Thomas Fattorusso, Acting Special Agent in Charge, New York Field Office, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI).

