ATLANTA – Christopher Hayes has been sentenced for defrauding the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Relief Program and attempting to defraud the IRS’s COVID-19 relief program. “The government has provided significant relief for Americans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Unfortunately, there are those who take advantage of this to defraud these programs. Our office has placed the highest priority on prosecuting those that do so.”