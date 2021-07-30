Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Local Media Production And Political Consulting Firm Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that LSA Strategies LLC, a media production and political consulting firm located in Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to wire fraud and faces a penalty up to $500,000. Assistant...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

