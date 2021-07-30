Syracuse Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Returns for Herself and Others
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Phoenix Phan, age 62, of Syracuse, pled guilty today to filing a false tax return for herself and to aiding and abetting the filing of a false tax return for a client. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas Fattorusso, Acting Special Agent in Charge, New York Field Office, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI).www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1