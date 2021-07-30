Accountant Indicted For Embezzling More Than $140,000 In Tribe Funds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – An accountant for the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe made her initial appearance in federal court today for allegedly embezzling more than $140,000 from the Tribe. As alleged in court documents, from March 2018 to July 2018, Linnie Arline Craner, 48, issued at least 18 checks — totaling over $140,000 — from the Tribe’s business checking account for her personal benefit. Craner allegedly falsified information in the Tribe’s accounting system so that it appeared the checks were made out to vendors for legitimate business purposes. But those checks were deposited into Craner’s personal bank account and used to pay off her auto loans.