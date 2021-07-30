Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Accountant Indicted For Embezzling More Than $140,000 In Tribe Funds

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – An accountant for the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe made her initial appearance in federal court today for allegedly embezzling more than $140,000 from the Tribe. As alleged in court documents, from March 2018 to July 2018, Linnie Arline Craner, 48, issued at least 18 checks — totaling over $140,000 — from the Tribe’s business checking account for her personal benefit. Craner allegedly falsified information in the Tribe’s accounting system so that it appeared the checks were made out to vendors for legitimate business purposes. But those checks were deposited into Craner’s personal bank account and used to pay off her auto loans.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

