Buffalo Man Who Ran Cross-Country Drug Conspiracy Going To Prison For More Than 10 Years
BUFFALO, N.Y.-U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Antwan Hugley, a/k/a Twan; a/k/a Anthony Carter; a/k/a Juan Luis Rodriguez-Martinez; 42, of Atlanta, GA, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking activities, was sentenced to serve 130 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.
