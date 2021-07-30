Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Elektra Awards 2021: Deadline extended

By EW Staff
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entry deadline for the 2021 Elektra Awards has been extended by two weeks. You now have until Thursday 26 August to enter. As we begin to return to our offices, we appreciate that working on awards entries is a significant additional pressure on your time. As a result, we...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elektra#Grosvenor House Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Valve extends Short Film Contest’s deadline to Sept. 12

After a year-long break, Dota 2 fans are once again eagerly waiting for the next International. Though the event was supposed to occur in Sweden during August, Valve had to switch venues and move the event to Romania in October. While the best teams around the world get ready to...
EntertainmentRadio Online

MIW and MRC Application Deadline Extended for Mentorship

The application window for programming candidates interested in applying to the "Elevating Women in Audio: MIW & BDSradio Mentorship" has been extended through Tuesday, August 10. The program is a year-long experience for women in music programming, provided by Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. (MIW), and MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music).
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
TV Seriesfilmneweurope.com

Submission Deadline for Hypewriter is extended until August 31

Hypewriter, the international pitch forum for original tv series ideas has extended its submission deadline until August 31. Organizers Paprika Studios and RTL Hungary have received almost 200 ideas from 20 countries until the original July 15 deadline but have decided to give the chance to those late to the party and will hold the pitch forum in Budapest during the Fall.
Aerospace & DefenseElectronicsWeekly.com

CAA takes on space regulator role

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has become the UK’s space regulator. The regulator is open for business to any UK or international company that wants to operate under a UK space licence. As part of its new responsibilities, the CAA is launching a fully tested digital application system that has...
Cell PhonesAdvanced Television

Taiwan: 53bn minutes streamed in Q2

Total streaming minutes measured across AVoD, SVoD and live streaming platforms increased to ~53 billion in Q2 2021, representing a ~2.3 billion net quarterly growth in minutes, according to a report published by Media Partners Asia (MPA). The report, titled Taiwan Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics, leverages MPA’s proprietary...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Generalized coefficients of the Dirichlet series

The paper considers a method for converting a divergent Dirichlet series into a convergent Dirichlet series by directly converting the coefficients of the original series $1\rightarrow\delta_{n}(s)$ for the Riemann Zeta function. In the first part of the paper, we study the properties of the coefficients ${\delta}^*_n$ of a finite Dirichlet series for approximating the Riemann Zeta function on the interval $\Delta{H}$. In general, the coefficients ${\delta}^*_n$ of a finite Dirichlet series are complex numbers. The dependence of the coefficients ${\delta}^*_n$ of a finite Dirichlet series on the ordinal number of the coefficient $n$ is established, which can be set by a sigmoid, and for each $N$ there is a single sigmoid $\hat{\delta}_n$ and a single interval $\Delta{H}$ for which the condition is satisfied $$\Big|\sum\limits_{n}^{N}\{{\delta}^*_n- \hat\delta_n\}\Big| < \epsilon;$$ The second part of the paper presents the results of using the sigmoid to calculate the values of the generalized coefficients $\delta_{n}(s)$ of the Dirichlet series for the Riemann Zeta function. For the accuracy of the calculation, $\log_{10}(1/\epsilon)$ values of the Riemann Zeta Function by summing the resulting convergent Dirichlet series, the power of the imaginary part $t=Im(s)$ is established. Presumably, the sigmoid can be used to asymptotically calculate the values of the analytical continuation of any function defined by the Dirichlet series. Presumably, for any divergent series to which the generalized summation method is applicable, it is possible to find a direct transformation of the coefficients of the divergent series, so that the resulting series with the transformed coefficients will converge to the same function as the series of transformed partial sums.
Sportssportspromedia.com

Sony nets seven sponsors for India’s tour of England

Kent Mineral RO to serve as extra innings presenting sponsor, with Fogg, UltraTech Cement and Pharmeasy on board as associate sponsors. Series to be broadcast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Six channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcaster of India's tour of England, has...
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

ESD protection array for data and audio

Amazing Microelectronic of Taiwan has introduced a low-capacitance ESD protection array for data and audio interfaces. “The multifaceted AZ1015-02N maintains low surge clamping voltage for ESD/EOS protection and low capacitance to keep signal integrity,” according to New Yorker Electronics, which is stocking the part. “The device is used for audio interface, monitor and flat panel display, USB2.0 and SIM ports.”
EconomyElectronicsWeekly.com

Ed Embraces The Staycation Market

The staycation racket is even more lucrative than the PPE and PCR scams, Ed confides to his diary. With considerable foresight Greaser and I set up L3 (Luxury Lodge Living) plc in the Spring to take advantage of the unspent savings of people who were put off from going abroad by the quarantine and isolation regulations.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Sign up for the Gadget Master newsletter

Having one of those days? Work driving you mad? Just can’t seem to find the time to visit Gadget Master as much as you would like to?. Well, don’t stress, help is at hand. If you can’t come to us, we’ll come to you!. You can now sign up for...
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

It’s official: The Universal Classics Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection hits 4K on 10/5, plus A Clockwork Orange on Ultra HD & The Sheik on Blu-ray

All right, we’re starting today with a quick new disc review, and then we’ve got some big new release news to report on... First though, I’ve just reviewed Rian Johnson’s excellent 2012 science-fiction thriller Looper on 4K Ultra HD, as recently released in the UK by Entertainment One. The title is expected on UHD here in the States from Sony later this year or early next, but in the meantime, if you’re willing to import for just the 4K experience, this eOne release is a great option.
Musicthebrag.com

Children Collide announce Australian tour, release single ‘Man of the People’

God, it feels good to be writing a tour announcement. Melbourne indie-rock trio Children Collide have announce a 13-date national tour, set to kick off in November. The tour will celebrate the release of the band’s forthcoming fourth record, Time Itself, due for release on Friday 27 August. The band will make their way through Adelaide, Perth, Fremantle, Belgrave, Melbourne, Ballarat, Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane, Maroochydoore, and the Gold Coast.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Constantin & UFA Fiction Underway On Julia Von Heinz Drama Series ‘Eldorado KaDeWe’, Fremantle Boards Distribution

Constantin Television (We Children From Bahnhof Zoo) and UFA Fiction (Deutschland 83) are underway on new German-language drama series Eldorado KaDeWe (WT), which will be directed by Julia von Heinz, director of Germany’s 2020 Oscar entry And Tomorrow The Entire World. Made in co-production with ARD Degeto and RBB, the series is set in Berlin during the Roaring Twenties. The city is dominated by political unrest, inflation and increasing political radicalization but is also a modern metropolis in whose vibrant nightlife emancipation, sexual diversity and social utopias blossom. The drama focuses on the famous luxury department store, KaDeWe at Wittenbergplatz, founded...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Deadline extended to submit nominations to CBIC Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People have a few extra days to nominate entrepreneurs and tech leaders for the annual Charlottesville Business Innovation Council Awards. The deadline to submit nominations has been extended to July 26. Originally, nominations needed to be sent in by Friday. “Innovation is what drives growth...
TV Seriesfilmneweurope.com

Hypewriter Extends Submission Deadline

BUDAPEST: Hypewriter, the international pitch forum for original tv series ideas, has extended its submission deadline until 31 August 2021. The forum is organised by Paprika Studios and RTL Hungary. The Winner will receive a 10,000 EUR cash prize and their story will be turned into a professionally produced pilot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy