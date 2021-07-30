Cayuga County Man Pleads Guilty to Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography, and to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Richard J. Potter, Jr., age 57, of Springport, New York, pled guilty today to charges of receipt and possession of child pornography, and to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).www.shorenewsnetwork.com
