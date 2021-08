August 1, 2021 — (KUTV) - It’s the Beehive State’s lone, PGA-caliber event and it’s set to turn 30 years old when it once again hits Oakridge Country Club in Farmington. The names of the past champions on the golf tournament that’s changed names several times are as decorated as they are notable, and in his lone season on the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.Com Tour) West High School product Tony Finau was right at home and nearly won in 2014. Adam Mikulich was fortunate to have Finau, now a mainstay on the PGA Tour, on a recent Sunday night edition of Talkin’ Sports to help preview the event. Get yourself for one of the biggest sporting events of the Summer right here.