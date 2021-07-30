Cancel
Public Health

States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire

By MIKE CATALINI Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time, part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation's summer surge in infections. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday sent a...

