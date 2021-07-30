BNP Paribas posts a profit rise on retail rebound and lower provisions

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.