Luka Garza selected by Detroit Pistons in NBA Draft

Meet Luka Garza, the Iowa center the Detroit Pistons snagged in the second round of the NBA Draft. For those of you unfamiliar with college basketball generally or Garza specifically, here is a quick rundown of his collegiate accomplishments. He was last year’s NCAA leader in points, total made field goals, made 2-point field goals, player efficiency rating, offensive wins shares, offensive box plus/minus, and points produced. Garza won AP College Player of the Year, Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, First Team All-American, the Pete Newell Big Man Award, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, the Lute Olsen Award, the Senior CLASS Award, as well as being First-Team All Big Ten. And many of these awards he also won the previous season too!
