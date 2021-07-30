Cancel
Luka Garza selected by Detroit Pistons in NBA Draft

By Michael Howell
cbs2iowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuka Garza became the second Hawkeye drafted in Thursday night's NBA Draft. The Detroit Pistons selected him in the second round with the 52nd overall pick. Garza opted to leave for the NBA after the NCAA allowed an extra season of eligibility due to the pandemic. The Hawkeye forward was...

