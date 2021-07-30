Cable Ties Market To Grow By USD 66.51 Million Through 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

Cancel
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cable Ties Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 4.39%. This growth can be attributed to the emergence of metal detectable cable ties. However, volatility in raw material prices can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Use our detailed report analysis and competitive benchmarking insights for effective decision making:

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cable Ties Market Analysis Report by End-user (Electrical and electronics, Retail goods, Construction, Food and beverages, and Others), Material (Nylon, Metal, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) Forecasts 2021-2025: https://www.technavio.com/report/cable-ties-market-industry-analysis

The cable ties market growth will further be accelerated due to the increased incorporation of heat stabilized materials with cable ties. The increasing demand from the construction, food, and beverages, and electrical and electronics industries are accelerating the cable ties market growth in APAC.

Major Five Cable Ties Companies:

  • 3M Co.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Acme Seals ( Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  • Advanced Cable Ties Inc.
  • Avery Dennison Corp.

Try Before you Buy! Gain Instant Access to Technavio's library of over 17,000+ market research reports at

Cable Ties Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Retail goods - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Construction - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Food and beverages - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cable Ties Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Nylon - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Metal - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cable Ties Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business?

Related Report on Materials Include:

Global Tie Gun Market:This industry research report identifies Apex Tool Group (ATG), Eastwood, Greenlee, and Panduit as the key vendors in the global tie gun market. A comprehensive analysis of this market is also presented by product type (automatic tie gun, manual tie gun, and pneumatic tie gun) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41440

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cable-ties-market-to-grow-by-usd-66-51-million-through-2025key-drivers-trends-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301343776.html

SOURCE Technavio

