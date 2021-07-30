Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

IQIYI Adds New Layer Of Interactivity To Videos, Delivering Immersive, Multi-sensory Experiences

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BEIJING, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (IQ) - Get Report ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that it has recently added new interactive features to its platform as the Company continues to deliver cutting-edge multi-sensory experiences to its users.

The new features are available in the recently unveiled Game of Shark, a reality show where celebrities form teams and participate in murder mystery role-playing games. By choosing Rhythm Mode, one of the new interactive features, users can feel their phones vibrate according to the actions taking place on screen. In addition, the newly introduced Shark Mode allows users to directly take on the identity of a character and join their favourite celebrities in collecting hidden clues and identifying the murderer. This immersive online experience marks another major milestone for iQIYI in its quest to enhance users' viewing experience by harnessing interactive multi-sensory video technology.

Unlike customized features released in the past, the interactive features of Game of Shark are configured based on the Company's Interactive Video Production Platform (IVP). In 2019, iQIYI launched the world's first Interactive Video Guideline (IVG) and IVP, a one-stop platform of assisted production tools that helps content creators produce and publish interactive videos efficiently and conveniently. With this latest update, the platform enables creators to apply and add the interactive features of Game of Shark to all kinds of content, including variety shows, dramas, games, and advertisements.

With the advent of interactive videos, iQIYI is no longer simply a one-way content provider, and viewers become more than just content receivers. Thanks to the interactive features, users are now able to engage in content creation as part of their viewing experience. Other latest features added by iQIYI, the Heartbeat Mode and Revolving Bullet Comments, featured in Moonlight, a romantic comedy-drama iQIYI produced, have attracted over a million users. A romantic kiss scene in episode 19 of the show has generated 14 views per viewer. This amounts to over 25 million "heartbeats"—where a viewer's phone vibrates to mirror heartbeat—and is equivalent to each viewer replaying the segment for seven minutes.

In addition, iQIYI has explored ways in which interactivity can be used to enhance storytelling. Ahead of the launch of drama series Detective Chinatown, iQIYI selected key plots from the series' universe and produced an interactive video through IVP. While viewing the video, users are able to make different choices and unlock 26 different endings to the story.

The Company has also applied this interactive technology to large events. For example, in the Company's annual iQIYI Scream Night 2021, program order, arrangement of the stage, and viewing angles were all put to the control of users thanks to the interactive video technology. Data from the event showed increased engagement, with 90% of users switching their screens an average of 29 times using the innovative "four-in-one" screen feature.

The wide applicability of IVG and IVP empower iQIYI to create new forms of consumption. Through an exemplary combination of standards, tools, and content , the Company's innovations help accelerate the industrialization of interactive videos. iQIYI will continue to enhance its capabilities in the field of interactive video to meet the needs of the users who increasingly demand engagement with content. By doing so, the Company aims to improve interaction, engagement, and immersion and take the viewing experience to the next level.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-adds-new-layer-of-interactivity-to-videos-delivering-immersive-multi-sensory-experiences-301344906.html

SOURCE iQIYI

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interactive Video#Iqiyi#Interactivity#Multi#Iqiyi Inc#The Company#Company#Rhythm Mode#Shark Mode#Ivp#Ivg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Video Games
Country
China
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Video Gamesblooloop.com

HOLOGATE unveils immersive experience platform, HOLOGATE X

HOLOGATE, a global leader in turnkey compact multiplayer VR systems, has announced the launch of a new next-gen free-roaming VR adventure platform called HOLOGATE X. This features HXR (HOLOGATE XPERIENCE REALITY), a hyper-reality technology designed by the company to bring together VR, full-body tracking and 4D physical effects within an immersive and social experience.
Technologymartechseries.com

Pulsara Calling Enables New Logistics and Communication Interactions With Group Video Conferencing

Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth, communication, and logistics platform that connects healthcare teams across organizations, announced a recent enhancement to the platform: Pulsara calling featuring group video conferencing. This upgrade, available for all users of the platform at no extra charge, includes the ability to add multiple team members as needed across organizations and adds overall improved usability—including configurable default behavior for camera and speaker and advanced controls for call participants.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Immersive Olympic Streaming Experiences

Media giant NBCUniversal has partnered with Roku to offer sports fans the ultimate Olympic streaming experience. As part of the partnership, Roku is working on making it simpler for users to access NBCU's 5000+ hours of Olympic coverage. “We know that more engaging, personalized experiences are what consumers expect for...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Camelot Unchained focuses on delivering a ‘solid foundation’ for immersive animation

Even as City State throttles down a little for summer vacations, it doesn’t spell a complete stop for the Camelot Unchained train. The studio’s monthly newsletter arrived to touch on several of the initiatives that emerged in July, including the male Hamadryad mob concept art, changes to the Heavy Fighters and Archers, better player motion, and the first testing phase for the Coastal Lowlands.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Top 6 Platforms to Create and Sell Online Courses in 2021

Online courses are becoming truly reliable content that highlights your brand, shares know-how, and earns you additional revenue. Many freelance professionals, online businesses, digital marketing agencies, and knowledge-based niche brands are launching online courses these days. Apart from earning, they aim to create a community and network of digital content...
SoftwareInternational Business Times

HubSpot Review 2021: Is It The Best Inbound Marketing Software?

As more people rely on the internet to connect, work, shop and be entertained, it's not surprising that marketing strategies have also been heavily focused on online opportunities. Aside from paid ads, online content creation has also become the norm. TV and radio ads, telemarketing, billboards, newspaper and magazine ads,...
Technologynojitter.com

Virtual and Augmented Reality's Ascension as Collaboration Tools

Virtual reality (VR) has been plagued for decades now by a lack of understanding about the problem it’s supposed to solve. There have been at least a few hype cycles over the last few decades, none of which resulted in anything resembling mass adoption. However, VR growth has exploded over the past 18 months and is finally approaching mainstream consumer use. But what about for business use? Does VR have a place outside of niche applications? Does it have a place in the unified communications (UC) suite?
InternetThe Drum

8 Essential tools for e-commerce in 2021

Retail sales continue to shift from the high street to online stores, with 36.1% of retail sales in Great Britain occurring online in February 2021. With this shift, one of the biggest challenges online retailers now face is how to make up for a direct physical experience with a product.
Internetaithority.com

BLKBOX.ai launches Intelligent Media Buying Platform, Enabling Companies to Scale Profitably

$378B spent on digital ad spend every year, BLKBOX has set out to disrupt the way advertisers and agencies buy and manage digital media as spend. BLKBOX Over $378B is spent every year on digital ad spend as companies seek to engage consumers online using the latest technology to enhance their user experience and make purchases. AdTech business BLKBOX is launching their intelligent media platform to help companies make this ad spend go further and faster for them. Their SaaS-based intelligent and automated media buying platform generates profitable campaigns and scale ad spend 3x while reducing the time taken to manage end-to-end media buying from 6 hours to just 6 minutes.
Technologymartechseries.com

Kaon Interactive Named 2021 “Hot Vendor” in Content Experience Platforms Category by Aragon Research

Kaon Interactive, a leading innovator of interactive software technology and digital B2B sales and marketing applications was acknowledged by independent research and advisory firm Aragon Research, named a “Hot Vendor” for the 2021 content experience platforms (CXPs) category. Kaon Interactive, a leading innovator of interactive software technology and digital B2B...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Director’s Cut 3D Audio Add-On Upgrades Immersion

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut Creative and Art Director Jason Connell reveals how the addition of 3D audio has improved the level of immersion, making it almost realistic. Connell revealed in an interview with media outlet IGN that the Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5 will make quite good use...
Softwareaithority.com

Prezi Announces Google Slides Integration For Prezi Video

New Feature Allows Hybrid Teams To Share Existing Presentation Decks In-Screen of Any Video Call. Prezi, the most engaging way to share content on video, announced an integration with Google Workspace that allows Prezi Video users to bring an existing Google Slides deck onto the screen next to their face within any video platform.
EconomyPosted by
@growwithco

Repurpose Your Marketing Content

Content creation is costly. Whether you hire a freelance content writer or have an in-house team that manages your content marketing strategy and creates the content assets, you need either money or human capital resources—and sometimes both—to develop, create and publish content. However, creating high-quality content is also one of...
Worlddecodedmagazine.com

The most visited immersive multi-sensory experience in the world comes to Manchester

Having amazed over 8 million visitors across 70 cities worldwide, the most visited immersive, multi-sensory experience in the world is making its much anticipated debut at MediaCity this autumn for an exclusive three-month run. Hosted within MediaCity piazza from October 22 to January 23, this Covid-safe and family-friendly experience is...
EconomyVentureBeat

The new CIO mantra: Enhancing agility is key to delivering exceptional experiences

“One of the biggest shifts we saw in 2020 was that our customers are no longer thinking about transformation in multi-year time frames — instead it has shortened to months, days, and even hours,” says Colleen Berube, CIO and SVP, Operations, Zendesk. “That rapid acceleration means we can no longer be okay with hard and complicated; our new fight song is agility.”
Businessblooloop.com

Connect&GO partners with UEAT on integrated online ordering platform

Connect&GO, a leader in guest experience engineering and wearable RFID technology for events and attractions, has partnered with UEAT in order to provide a contactless self-ordering online solution for restaurants. The solution will be ideal for stadiums, resorts, amusement parks, sporting events, festivals and more. UEAT is a Canadian company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy