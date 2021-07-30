BNP Paribas posts a profit rise on retail rebound and lower provisions

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.73 ($69.09).