BNP Paribas posts a profit rise on retail rebound and lower provisions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French bank BNP Paribas reported a 26.6% rise in net income in the second quarter, spurred by a rebound of French retail banking activity and as provisions for bad loans dropped back to pre-pandemic levels. The euro zone’s biggest listed lender said net income profit stood at...

EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Lyft posts adjusted profit three months ahead of target as rides rebound

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc on Tuesday posted an adjusted quarterly profit three months ahead of target, as it kept costs down while rides rebounded. The company made an adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first time in its nine-year history. For the three months ending in June it posted adjusted earnings of $23.8 million. The adjustments exclude one-time costs, primarily stock-based compensation, which drove a $252 million net loss.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ottobock hires Deutsche Bank, Goldman for 2022 listing -source

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ottobock has hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas for an initial public offering that could value the German artificial limb maker at more than 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion), a person familiar with the matter said. People familiar with the plans had told...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Finish Mixed On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The major European stock markets finished mixed on Tuesday as upbeat earnings results warred with concerns about spiking COVID-19 cases in Asia and Chinese regulation uncertainties. The markets hovered near record highs before pulling back as the session progressed. London's FTSE added 24.00 points or 0.34 percent to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China grants BNP Paribas custodian licence for foreign investor scheme

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - France’s BNP Paribas has been granted a licence to provide custodian services for China’s qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) scheme, the bank said on Wednesday. The scheme is one of the main channels used by foreign investors to buy Chinese stocks and bonds. (Reporting by...
Financial Reportswhtc.com

CVS Health profit falls 6.5% on higher medical costs

(Reuters) – CVS Health Corp reported a 6.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by higher costs at its health insurance unit as demand for non-COVID healthcare services normalized. Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.78 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended June...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Itau Q2 profit jumps on lower provisions

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday reported a second-quarter profit 55.6% higher than a year earlier, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for pandemic-related bad loans amid a gradual economic recovery. Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

SocGen's Turnaround Plan on Track as It Ups Revenue Forecast

PARIS (Reuters) -French bank Societe Generale on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue forecast after swinging to a profit in the second quarter on lower bad loan provisions and a rebound in its domestic retail banking business, sending its shares higher. In a sign that Chief Executive Frederic Oudea's turnaround strategy...
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Rises As Societe Generale Returns To Profit

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as lender Societe Generale topped analyst expectations in the second quarter of this year and said it expects revenues to increase across all businesses going forward. The benchmark CAC 40 index climbed 52 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,727 after rallying 1 percent...
MarketsShareCast

Credit Suisse stays at 'hold' on HSBC, now expects share buybacks

The day before, the Asia-focused lender posted 41% better-than-expected net profits on the back of provision releases and a decline in restructuring costs. Pre-provision profits however were 11% below consensus on an adjusted basis, partly due to slower Markets activity. Yet customer loans and client balances "developed positively", they said,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €70.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.73 ($69.09).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on the stock, up previously from €9.50 ($11.18). 7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight”...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Ferrari posts a profit surge as it points to rising orders

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari has surged back to second-quarter growth, posting a 206-million-euro (£176 million) profit after seeing its earnings drop precipitously in the same period a year ago due to the pandemic shutdown. Based in the northern Italian city of Maranello, Ferrari said net profit for the three...
Stocks104.1 WIKY

M&A frenzy, earnings power European stocks to new highs

(Reuters) – European stocks scaled fresh peaks on Monday following a clutch of deals and strong results from Europe’s biggest bank HSBC, while sentiment was also supported by a rebound in Asian stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% to hit an all-time high of 465 points in early...

