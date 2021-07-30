Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Refill Lands $1M Investment

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Refill announces it landed a $1 million investment from an angel investor. Refill, which provides mobile ordering and contactless payments for venues like arenas, bars, hotels, restaurants, resorts, and stadiums, features tech like scan your card, optimized ordering and insta-control with express lanes. Refill also recently announced its partnership with Colorado-based Hotel The Pad via Graze & Torreys restaurant as well as with bands Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles.

"We're focused on growth and providing a quality user experience for our strategic partners and end-users. We've expanded in the Midwest and Virginia, adding large outdoor venues like Devils Back Bone Brewing Company. We are constantly innovating, including Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Analytics, finding ways to provide an enhanced user experience. That's what makes Refill so different," said Refill CEO Anthony Reynolds.

For venues interested in signing up for Refill's tech, visit http://www.refillordering.com/.

Media Contact Information Chad Hagan, (614) 427-3803

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refill-lands-1m-investment-301344860.html

SOURCE Refill Technologies Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Restaurants#Mobile#Refill Lands#Graze Torreys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DigitalBridge To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In August

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (DBRG) today announced executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. August 9-10, 2021: Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit, Boulder, CO. Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be presenting the keynote address at 12:30pm MT on August...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Keystone Healthcare Partners Invests In Technology Upcomers: EmOpti And HealthTalk A.I.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners ( Keystone Healthcare ™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced that it has established partnerships with Wisconsin-based company EmOpti and Virginia-based company HealthTalk A.I., making financial investments in both technology companies.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Polaris Infrastructure Signs Binary Unit Contract

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris Infrastructure" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with a wholly subsidiary ("Ormat) of Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) for the supply of a 10 MW (net) Binary Unit at its San Jacinto facility in Nicaragua (the "Agreement"). The additional Binary Unit is in response to Polaris' previously announced December 2020 extension of the Power Purchase Agreement in Nicaragua, which extended its term to 2039, and allowed for additional capacity through the inclusion of a Binary Unit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MPE Partners And Plastic Components, Inc. Announce The Acquisition Of Sports Molding, LLC

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. ("PCI") of Germantown, WI, today announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC ("SMI" or "the Company") of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IMerit Announces New VP Of Engineering To Fuel AI Technology Expansion

LOS GATOS, Calif. and KOLKATA, India, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit, a leading data labeling solutions company, announced today that Sudeep George has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. Sudeep is an accomplished technology leader with over 18 years of experience in the computer vision industry. In his new role he will be located in Bengaluru, India and focused on building the next generation of products and services for the artificial intelligence industry.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Utility, Inc. Q2 2021 Bookings Top $20M With 14 New Partners Added

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a record-breaking first quarter, Utility, Inc. announced additional record growth in Q2 with contract bookings increasing more than 71% over Q1. The positive momentum carried over into revenue as well, increasing 49% over Q2 2020 and recurring revenue up more than 51% from that same period, accounting for $20M in revenue in Q2 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MyWorkChoice Offers A New Flexible Way To Work In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible staffing and workforce management company, today announced a new partnership with Ryder. The new partnership will provide workers with dependable full-time and part-time jobs while also giving employees true flexibility to choose their work schedules from the convenience of a mobile app.
Businessaithority.com

Leaseweb Global Acquires iWeb To Build Significant Market Share In Canada

The acquisition will significantly expand Leaseweb’s presence in the North American region. Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company, today announced the acquisition of iWeb, one of Canada’s foremost providers of cloud hosting, server hosting & hosted solutions. The acquisition enables Leaseweb to build a significant market presence in Canada, which now becomes its third biggest international region by revenue, behind The Netherlands and U.S.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Fintech startup Rapyd raises $300M to make more acquisitions

Financial technology startup Rapyd Financial Network Ltd. today announced that it has raised $300 million in funding to expand business operations and make more acquisitions. Target Global led the round, which comes only about eight months after Rapyd closed its previous $300 million raise. About a dozen other institutional investors participated as well including BlackRock, General Catalyst and Spark Capital.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Square, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening And Enabling Further Integration Between Its Seller And Cash App Ecosystems

Square, Inc. (SQ) - Get Report and Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) today announced that they have entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which Square has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in Afterpay by way of a recommended court-approved Scheme of Arrangement. The transaction has an implied value of approximately US$29 billion (A$39 billion) based on the closing price of Square common stock on July 30, 2021, and is expected to be paid in all stock. The acquisition aims to enable the companies to better deliver compelling financial products and services that expand access to more consumers and drive incremental revenue for merchants of all sizes. The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions outlined below.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Gopuff Plans Expansion After Landing $1B Investment

Gopuff is valued at about $15 billion after the Philadelphia-based delivery company raised $1 billion in its most recent funding round, with Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia and SoftBank Vision Fund 1 among the investors. The company’s value jumped almost 70 percent from the $8.9 billion it hit in March. Gopuff will...
Lifestylephocuswire.com

Exoticca lands $30M investment to develop packages platform

Exoticca, a multi-day package tours specialist, has raised $30 million in a Series C round. The investment in the Spain-based business was led by 14W and Mangrove Capital Partners with Aldea Ventures and existing investors also involved. Exoticca has now raised $53 million, including its Series B round of €11...
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

Cloverhill Acquires Patch of Land and Invests Significant Growth Capital

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patch Funding LLC ("Patch Funding" or the "Company"), formerly known as Patch of Land, the pre-eminent residential business purpose real estate lender, announced today a strategic asset-backed capital raise and an infusion of growth capital allowing the Company to expand its business and origination capabilities significantly.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Redbourn reveals results of £1m investment programme

Redbourn Golf Club in Hertfordshire is nearing the completion of a four-year £1 million investment project designed to significantly improve the club’s sustainability, while also elevating its food and beverage offerings and practice facilities. The redevelopment – funded by club owner and operator Burhill Group Limited (BGL) – began in...
Businessbizjournals

Landing details its $1M investment in Birmingham's tech scene

Landing is not only boosting its presence in the Magic City, but it is also making a big investment in the local tech ecosystem. On the back of its move from San Francisco to Birmingham, which will include bringing over 800 jobs to the city in the process, the company is investing $1 million into the technology ecosystem in Birmingham.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Alternative investments platform iCapital lands $440 million in fresh funding

Alternative investment platform iCapital Network Inc. announced Tuesday a $440 million funding round that pushes the fintech’s valuation to $4 billion. The startup, founded in 2013 in New York City, provides tech-driven automation of alternative investment products to financial advisers, a process that was manual and tedious before technology was able to step in, said iCapital CEO Lawrence Calcano in an InvestmentNews podcast this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy