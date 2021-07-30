Celtics Front Office

Brian Robb: Brad Stevens says he has not reached out to anyone about hiring a general manager for the Celtics. 3 weeks ago – via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report. Atlanta could simply block the Celtics’ pursuit by elevating Fields to the same post underneath Hawks president Travis Schlenk, who currently holds the title of general manager. In that scenario, it’s believed Boston’s vice president of player development and former WNBA veteran Allison Feaster would be the leading candidate to be named general manager under Stevens. The 45-year-old was the only Celtics figure aside from ownership and Stevens who partook in Ime Udoka’s final interview, sources said. “It seems like she’s getting some serious traction,” said one assistant general manager.