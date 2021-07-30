Ohtani steals way into record books in loss
ANAHEIM -- Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani continues to do things that have never been done before in Major League history. Ohtani stole his 15th base of the season in Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the A’s, becoming the first player to ever have at least 37 homers and 15 stolen bases before the end of July, per ESPN Stats & Info. And that doesn’t include the fact that on the pitching side of things, he has a 3.04 ERA in 15 starts with 100 strikeouts in 80 innings.www.mlb.com
