Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ohtani steals way into record books in loss

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM -- Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani continues to do things that have never been done before in Major League history. Ohtani stole his 15th base of the season in Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the A’s, becoming the first player to ever have at least 37 homers and 15 stolen bases before the end of July, per ESPN Stats & Info. And that doesn’t include the fact that on the pitching side of things, he has a 3.04 ERA in 15 starts with 100 strikeouts in 80 innings.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Don Baylor
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Anaheim#Major League#Espn Stats Info#Era#Angels#Baylor#National League#Al Wild Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: 3 outfielders to trade for and pair with Mike Trout

Jul 20, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte (6) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Angels appear to be possibly getting Mike Trout back from injury soon. Trout...
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Shohei Ohtani Might Be The Most Two-Way Player Ever

There’s been no player more fascinating or exhilarating since Ohtani graced our shores in 2018. Over time, the initial curiosity and excitement surrounding MLB’s first true two-way player in a century morphed into something more: Pure, uncut awe derived a superstar breaking barriers previously thought unreachable. All week, we’ll be talking about the most lovable—and possibly most talented—man in baseball. So throw on your Angels cap, grab your laptop charger, and dig in.
MLBblackchronicle.com

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signs exclusive memorabilia deal

Shohei Ohtani’s two-way excellence has landed him an exclusive — and presumably very lucrative — memorabilia deal. On Tuesday, Fanatics announced it has signed the Los Angeles Angels sensation to an exclusive deal making the company the official source for Ohtani autographs and collectables. The deal does not affect trading cards.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey breaks auction record

Two things Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani seemingly can't stop doing this season are setting records and cracking smiles at ballparks. Per Brian Murphy of the MLB website, a 2021 American League All-Star jersey autographed by Ohtani closed at $130,210 on Wednesday in an auction run by MLB Auctions. That broke the previous record for the highest-priced item offered by that service dating back to 2001.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Another impressive two-way effort

Ohtani (5-1) picked up the win in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Rockies, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out five without walking a batter and also went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a steal and a run scored. It's not the first time Ohtani has...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Collects three walks, steals base

Ohtani went 0-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to Oakland. The Angels managed only three hits in the contest, so Ohtani's ability to draw free passes in the contest went for naught. Still, the two-way star managed to contribute to fantasy squads by swiping his 15th base of the season. Over his past five games, Ohtani has drawn seven walks and stolen three bases in addition to slamming three home runs.
MLBWhittier Daily News

Angels’ Mike Trout gets positive news from tests on his calf

ANAHEIM — Mike Trout got more encouraging news on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to provide any more clarity on when the Angels star will be back on the field. Trout saw a doctor and underwent scans, which showed continued healing, Manager Joe Maddon said. “Everything was good and it’s...
MLBbeavertonresourceguide.com

MLB has become very exciting to watch, thanks to two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani

Last week, I had the chance to go to Seattle to watch a Mariners game against the Los Angeles Angels. The full stadium was a sign of things starting to return to normal, at least in the world of sports. How long it had been since the stands were populated by fans who cheered and stood from their seats instead of cardboard cutouts!
MLBMLB

Double steal keys Rangers’ win over Angels

ARLINGTON -- Rangers manager Chris Woodward has always emphasized aggressiveness on the bases. It’s been a staple of his tenure with the club. In Monday night's 4-1 victory over the Angels at Globe Life Field, Texas’ aggressiveness was next level when Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Brock Holt perfectly executed a double-steal to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. In a first and third situation, Kiner-Falefa stole second, while Holt immediately took off for home. Angels catcher Max Stassi attempted to get Kiner-Falefa, allowing Holt to dive into home plate safely well before the tag.
MLBMLB

Rodriguez (7 K's) impresses in 1st MLB start

ARLINGTON -- Despite a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Monday at Globe Life Field, Angels righty Chris Rodriguez’s first Major League start was as good as any in his fledgling professional career. His six-plus innings marked the deepest the 23-year-old had ever pitched, his 86 pitches were the most he’d ever thrown and his seven strikeouts matched a career high at any pro level.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
Posted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy