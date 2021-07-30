Cancel
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Team-by-Team

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades):. 1 (20) Jalen Johnson, g/f, Duke. 2 (48) Sharife Cooper, g, Auburn. 2 (45) Juhann Begarin, g, Paris Basketball (France). Brooklyn Nets. 1 (27) Cameron Thomas, g, LSU. 1 (29) Day'Ron Sharpe, c,...

