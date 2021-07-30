Cancel
Max Stassi 1-for-4 against Oakland in loss

By Jeff Larson jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago
Max Stassi.  Courtesy of Halohangout.com

Yuba City High product Max Stassi and the Los Angeles Angels opened a four-game set at home against Oakland Thursday. Stassi was in the lineup hitting fifth and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts against Oakland’s three-pitch arsenal.

Oakland’s starter, Montas allowed just three hits over seven innings and struck out 10 Angels, leading to a 4-0 win over Los Angeles.

Coming into the night, Stassi was hitting .306 (44-144) with nine home runs and 22 runs batted in. He entered with a .931 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Stassi and the Angels (51-51) host Oakland (58-46) at 6:38 p.m. today (Friday) on channel NBCSCA.

Up next: Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels, 6:30 p.m. today (Friday) NBCSCA.

