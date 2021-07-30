Cancel
Financial Reports

BNP Paribas posts a profit rise on retail rebound and lower provisions

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French bank BNP Paribas reported a 26.6% rise in net income in the second quarter, spurred by a rebound of French retail banking activity and as provisions for bad loans dropped back to pre-pandemic levels. The euro zone’s biggest listed lender said net income profit stood at...

b975.com

Comments / 0

#Bnp Paribas#Retail Banking#Paris#Bnp Paribas#Reuters#French#The European Central Bank
