Isaiah Livers Picked in the Second Round

Michigan's Isaiah Livers was selected in the second round by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 42 pick overall.

Livers flirted with the NBA over the last couple of seasons but decided to return to Michigan for the 2020 campaign. Unfortunately, that season was cut short by injury just as tournament time rolled around. That obviously hindered Livers' appearances and made it impossible for him to workout for teams in a traditional way. Still, he's got the size size, athleticism and shooting ability that works in the NBA.

"I see him as kind of a sharp-shooting forward," Jay Bilas said of Livers. "He's always struck me as an elite offensive player that he shoots over 40 percent from three, and that puts him in a high category among shot makers."

Livers will have to get a bit better as a defender in the NBA, but he's capable there and has the body to play a physical brand of basketball. As an in-state kid, it must be awesome for Livers to suit up for the Pistons.